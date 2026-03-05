കുസാറ്റ് ക്യാറ്റ്: 25 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 5 March 2026 7:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 March 2026 7:47 AM IST
കുസാറ്റ് ക്യാറ്റ്: 25 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാംtext_fields
കളമശ്ശേരി: കൊച്ചി ശാസ്ത്ര സാങ്കേതിക സർവകലാശാലയിൽ (കുസാറ്റ്) 2026-27 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തേക്കുള്ള വിവിധ അക്കാദമിക് പ്രോഗ്രാമുകളുടെ പ്രവേശനത്തിനായി എം.ബി.എ, എം.ടെക്, പിഎച്ച്.ഡി, പി.ഡി.എഫ്/ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് പ്രോഗ്രാമുകൾ ഒഴികെയുള്ള യു.ജി, പി.ജി പ്രോഗ്രാമുകളുടെ കോമൺ അഡ്മിഷൻ ടെസ്റ്റിനായി (ക്യാറ്റ്) ഓൺലൈൻ രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ നടത്തേണ്ട അവസാന തീയതി 2026 മാർച്ച് 25 വരെ നീട്ടി. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: https://admissions.cusat.ac.in, 9778783191, 8848912606.
