Madhyamam
    Posted On
    5 March 2026 7:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    5 March 2026 7:47 AM IST

    കുസാറ്റ് ക്യാറ്റ്: 25 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

    കുസാറ്റ് ക്യാറ്റ്: 25 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം
    ക​ള​മ​ശ്ശേ​രി: കൊ​ച്ചി ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ (കു​സാ​റ്റ്) 2026-27 അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വി​വി​ധ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​ക് പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മു​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി എം.​ബി.​എ, എം.​ടെ​ക്, പി​എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി, പി.​ഡി.​എ​ഫ്/ സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ് പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മു​ക​ൾ ഒ​ഴി​കെ​യു​ള്ള യു.​ജി, പി.​ജി പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മു​ക​ളു​ടെ കോ​മ​ൺ അ​ഡ്മി​ഷ​ൻ ടെ​സ്റ്റി​നാ​യി (ക്യാ​റ്റ്) ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ര​ജി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തേ​ണ്ട അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി 2026 മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 25 വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: https://admissions.cusat.ac.in, 9778783191, 8848912606.

