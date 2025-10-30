Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    30 Oct 2025 10:08 PM IST
    30 Oct 2025 10:08 PM IST

    സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ: പത്ത്, 12 ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ ഫെബ്രു 17ന് തുടങ്ങും

    സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ: പത്ത്, 12 ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ ഫെബ്രു 17ന് തുടങ്ങും
    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ 2026ലെ പത്ത്, 12 ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷകളുടെ തീയതികൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. പത്താം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ ഫെബ്രുവരി 17 മുതൽ മാർച്ച് 10 വരെയും 12ാം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ ഫെബ്രുവരി 17 മുതൽ ഏപ്രിൽ ഒമ്പതുവരെയും നടക്കും. രാവിലെ 10.30 മുതൽ 1.30 വരെയാണ് പരീക്ഷ സമയം. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും വിശദമായ ടൈംടേബിളിനും https://www.cbse.gov.in സന്ദർശിക്കുക.

    പരീക്ഷക്ക് നേരത്തെ തയാറെടുക്കുന്നതിന് വേണ്ടി സെപ്റ്റംബർ 24ന് പരീക്ഷകളുടെ താൽക്കാലിക തീയതി സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    News Summary - CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams to begin on February 17
