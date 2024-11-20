Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Exams
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 5:35 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 5:52 PM GMT

    സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്ത്, 12 ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷകൾ ഫെബ്രുവരി 15 മുതൽ

    cbse exam
    ന്യുഡൽഹി: സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്ത്, 12 ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷകൾക്ക് ഫെബ്രുവരി 15ന് തുടക്കമാകും. പത്താം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ മാർച്ച് 18നും 12ാം ക്ലാസിലേത് ഏപ്രിൽ നാലിനും അവസാനിക്കും. ഇത്രയും നേര​ത്തേ പരീക്ഷ തിയ്യതി പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുന്നത് ആദ്യമായിട്ടാണ്. രാവിലെ 10.30നാണ് പരീക്ഷകൾ ആരംഭിക്കുകയെന്ന് ​ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി ഇറക്കിയ കുറിപ്പിൽ പരീക്ഷ കൺട്രോളർ ഡോ. സന്യം ഭരദ്വാജ് അറിയിച്ചു. വിശദമായ ഡേറ്റ് ഷീറ്റ് www.cbse.gov.in ല ലഭിക്കും

    TAGS:CBSECBSE 10CBSE 12CBSE Board Exams
    News Summary - CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams to Begin on 15th February
