സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്ത്, 12 ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷകൾ ഫെബ്രുവരി 15 മുതൽ

Posted Ondate_range 20 Nov 2024 5:35 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 20 Nov 2024 5:52 PM GMT
സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്ത്, 12 ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷകൾ ഫെബ്രുവരി 15 മുതൽtext_fields
ന്യുഡൽഹി: സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്ത്, 12 ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷകൾക്ക് ഫെബ്രുവരി 15ന് തുടക്കമാകും. പത്താം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ മാർച്ച് 18നും 12ാം ക്ലാസിലേത് ഏപ്രിൽ നാലിനും അവസാനിക്കും. ഇത്രയും നേരത്തേ പരീക്ഷ തിയ്യതി പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുന്നത് ആദ്യമായിട്ടാണ്. രാവിലെ 10.30നാണ് പരീക്ഷകൾ ആരംഭിക്കുകയെന്ന് ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി ഇറക്കിയ കുറിപ്പിൽ പരീക്ഷ കൺട്രോളർ ഡോ. സന്യം ഭരദ്വാജ് അറിയിച്ചു. വിശദമായ ഡേറ്റ് ഷീറ്റ് www.cbse.gov.in ല ലഭിക്കും
