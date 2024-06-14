ബി.ടെക് ലാറ്ററൽ എൻട്രി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ 30ന്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Jun 2024 1:56 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 Jun 2024 1:56 AM GMT
ബി.ടെക് ലാറ്ററൽ എൻട്രി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ 30ന്text_fields
News Summary - B.Tech Lateral Entry Entrance Exam on 30
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എൽ.ബി.എസ് സെന്റർ ഫോർ സയൻസ് ആൻഡ് ടെക്നോളജിയിൽ 2024-25 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തെ ബി.ടെക് ലാറ്ററൽ എൻട്രി പ്രവേശനത്തിന് താൽപര്യമുള്ള വർക്കിങ് പ്രഫഷനലുകൾ ജൂൺ 30ന് നടത്തുന്ന ബി.ടെക് ലാറ്ററൽ എൻട്രി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷക്ക് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യണം. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് www.lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. ഫോൺ: 0471-2324396, 2560327, 2560363, 2560364.
