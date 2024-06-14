Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    14 Jun 2024
    ബി.ടെക് ലാറ്ററൽ എൻട്രി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ 30ന്

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: എ​ൽ.​ബി.​എ​സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഫോ​ർ സ​യ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ടെ​ക്നോ​ള​ജി​യി​ൽ 2024-25 അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ബി.​ടെ​ക് ലാ​റ്റ​റ​ൽ എ​ൻ​ട്രി പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള വ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്​ പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​ന​ലു​ക​ൾ ജൂ​ൺ 30ന്​ ​ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ബി.​ടെ​ക് ലാ​റ്റ​റ​ൽ എ​ൻ​ട്രി പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക്ക്​ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​ണം. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് www.lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. ഫോ​ൺ: 0471-2324396, 2560327, 2560363, 2560364.

