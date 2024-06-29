Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Exams
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 1:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jun 2024 1:36 AM GMT

    അഖിലേന്ത്യാ അഗ്രികൾചർ പി.ജി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ ഇന്ന്

    Exam
    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: അ​ഖി​ലേ​ന്ത്യാ അ​ഗ്രി​ക​ൾ​ച​ർ പി.​ജി പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ (​എ.​ഐ.​ഇ.​ഇ.​എ-​പി.​ജി) ജൂ​ൺ 29ന് ​രാ​വി​ലെ​യും ജെ.​ആ​ർ.​എ​ഫ്/​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​എ​ഫ് (പി.​എ​ച്ച്.​ഡി) പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള മ​ത്സ​ര പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ഇ​ന്ന് ഉ​ച്ച​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷ​വും നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ടെ​സ്റ്റി​ങ് ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​യു​​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ക​മ്പ്യൂ​ട്ട​ർ അ​ധി​ഷ്ഠി​ത പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യു​ടെ അ​ഡ്മി​റ്റ് കാ​ർ​ഡ് https://exams.nta.ac.in/ICARൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഡൗ​ൺ​ലോ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്ത് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ അ​ഭി​മു​ഖീ​ക​രി​ക്കാം.

    TAGS:Entrance ExamPost GraduationEducation NewsAgriculture
    News Summary - All India Agriculture PG Entrance Exam on saturday
