അഖിലേന്ത്യാ അഗ്രികൾചർ പി.ജി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ ഇന്ന്

Posted Ondate_range 29 Jun 2024 1:36 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 Jun 2024 1:36 AM GMT
അഖിലേന്ത്യാ അഗ്രികൾചർ പി.ജി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ ഇന്ന്text_fields
All India Agriculture PG Entrance Exam on saturday
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: അഖിലേന്ത്യാ അഗ്രികൾചർ പി.ജി പ്രോഗ്രാമുകളിലേക്കുള്ള പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ (എ.ഐ.ഇ.ഇ.എ-പി.ജി) ജൂൺ 29ന് രാവിലെയും ജെ.ആർ.എഫ്/എസ്.ആർ.എഫ് (പി.എച്ച്.ഡി) പ്രോഗ്രാമുകളിലേക്കുള്ള മത്സര പരീക്ഷ ഇന്ന് ഉച്ചക്കുശേഷവും നാഷനൽ ടെസ്റ്റിങ് ഏജൻസിയുടെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ നടക്കും. കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ അധിഷ്ഠിത പരീക്ഷയുടെ അഡ്മിറ്റ് കാർഡ് https://exams.nta.ac.in/ICARൽനിന്ന് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്ത് പരീക്ഷ അഭിമുഖീകരിക്കാം.
