Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightExamschevron_rightഎസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ...
    Exams
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 11:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Jun 2024 11:12 AM GMT

    എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ പരീക്ഷാഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Results
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2024 വർഷത്തെ എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ പരീക്ഷാഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷാ ഫലം പരീക്ഷാഭവന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്‌സൈറ്റിൽ https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in ലഭ്യമാണ്.

    എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ പരീക്ഷ എഴുതിയ 1066 വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെയും ടി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ പരീക്ഷ എഴുതിയ 4 വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെയും പരീക്ഷാഫലമാണ് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചത്.

    എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ പരീക്ഷയുടെ വിജയ ശതമാനം 98.97ഉം ടി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ പരീക്ഷയുടെ വിജയശതമാനം 100ഉം ആണ്. സേ പരീക്ഷയുടെ റിസൾട്ട് കൂടി പരിഗണിക്കുമ്പോൾ 99.96 ആണ് ഈ വർഷത്തെ വിജയ ശതമാനം.

    ആകെ പരീക്ഷ എഴുതിയ 427153 വിദ്യാർഥികളിൽ 426725 പേർ ഉന്നതപഠനത്തിന് അർഹത നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:SSLCSAY ExamBreaking NewsSAY Results
    News Summary - 2024 SSLC SAY Exam Result published
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick