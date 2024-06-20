Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 Jun 2024 11:12 AM GMT
20 Jun 2024 11:12 AM GMT
എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ പരീക്ഷാഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - 2024 SSLC SAY Exam Result published
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2024 വർഷത്തെ എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ പരീക്ഷാഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷാ ഫലം പരീക്ഷാഭവന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in ലഭ്യമാണ്.
എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ പരീക്ഷ എഴുതിയ 1066 വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെയും ടി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ പരീക്ഷ എഴുതിയ 4 വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെയും പരീക്ഷാഫലമാണ് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചത്.
എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ പരീക്ഷയുടെ വിജയ ശതമാനം 98.97ഉം ടി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ പരീക്ഷയുടെ വിജയശതമാനം 100ഉം ആണ്. സേ പരീക്ഷയുടെ റിസൾട്ട് കൂടി പരിഗണിക്കുമ്പോൾ 99.96 ആണ് ഈ വർഷത്തെ വിജയ ശതമാനം.
ആകെ പരീക്ഷ എഴുതിയ 427153 വിദ്യാർഥികളിൽ 426725 പേർ ഉന്നതപഠനത്തിന് അർഹത നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
