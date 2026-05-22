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    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightസെറ്റ് പരീക്ഷക്ക് ...
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 22 May 2026 7:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 May 2026 7:44 AM IST

    സെറ്റ് പരീക്ഷക്ക് ജൂൺ മൂന്ന്​ വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

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    സെറ്റ് പരീക്ഷക്ക് ജൂൺ മൂന്ന്​ വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം
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    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: ഹ​യ​ർ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി, നോ​ൺ വൊ​ക്കേ​ഷ​ണ​ൽ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക നി​യ​മ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത​ല യോ​ഗ്യ​താ നി​ർ​ണ്ണ​യ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യാ​യ സെ​റ്റ് (സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് എ​ലി​ജി​ബി​ലി​റ്റി ടെ​സ്റ്റ്) ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ര​ജി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ജൂ​ൺ മൂ​ന്നി​ന്​ വൈ​കി​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ച് വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി. ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ര​ജി​സ്‌​ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ജൂ​ൺ നാ​ല്​ മു​ത​ൽ ആ​റ്​ വ​രെ മാ​റ്റം വ​രു​ത്താം. നോ​ൺ​ക്രീ​മി​ലെ​യ​ർ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​വ​ർ സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന്‍റെ ഒ​റി​ജി​ന​ൽ (2025 ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 25നും 2026 ​ജൂ​ൺ ആ​റി​നും ഇ​ട​യി​ൽ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി​രി​ക്ക​ണം) സെ​റ്റ് പാ​സാ​കു​ന്ന പ​ക്ഷം ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്ക​ണം.

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    TAGS:educationexamsset exam
    News Summary - You can apply for the SET exam until June 3rd.
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