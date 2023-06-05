സി-ഡിറ്റിൽ ദൃശ്യമാധ്യമ കോഴ്സ്​

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 5 Jun 2023 2:47 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 5 Jun 2023 2:47 AM GMT
സി-ഡിറ്റിൽ ദൃശ്യമാധ്യമ കോഴ്സ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Visual Media Course in C-Dit
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ദൃശ്യമാധ്യമ കോഴ്സുകൾക്ക് സി-ഡിറ്റ് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. മൂന്നുമാസത്തെ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് കോഴ്സുകൾക്കും ആറുമാസത്തെ ഡിപ്ലോമ കോഴ്സുകൾക്കും ജൂൺ 25 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: www.mediastudies.cdit.org ഫോൺ: 9895788155/8597720167.
Next Story