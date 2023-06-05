Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Jun 2023 2:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Jun 2023 2:47 AM GMT

    സി-ഡിറ്റിൽ ദൃശ്യമാധ്യമ കോഴ്സ്​

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സി-​ഡി​റ്റ്​ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു. മൂ​ന്നു​മാ​സ​ത്തെ സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ് കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ആ​റു​മാ​സ​ത്തെ ഡി​പ്ലോ​മ കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ജൂ​ൺ 25 വ​രെ അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാം. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​: www.mediastudies.cdit.org ഫോ​ൺ: 9895788155/8597720167.

