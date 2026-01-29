സർവകലാശാല വാർത്തകൾ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 Jan 2026 8:45 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Jan 2026 8:45 AM IST
സർവകലാശാല വാർത്തകൾtext_fields
News Summary - University news
പ്രാക്ടിക്കല്
ഒന്നാം സെമസ്റ്റര് എം.എസ്സി എന്വയോണ്മെന്റ് സയന്സ് ആന്ഡ് മാനേജ്മെന്റ് (2025 അഡ്മിഷന് റഗുലര്, 2024 അഡ്മിഷന് ഇംപ്രൂവ്മെന്റ്, 2020 മുതല് 2024 വരെ അഡ്മിഷനുകള് റീഅപ്പിയറന്സ്, 2019 അഡ്മിഷന് ആദ്യ മെഴ്സി ചാന്സ്) ഡിസംബര് 2025 പരീക്ഷയുടെ പ്രാക്ടിക്കല് പരീക്ഷകള് ജനുവരി 30ന് കാലടി ശ്രീശങ്കര കോളജില് നടക്കും. ടൈം ടേബിള് വെബ്സൈറ്റില്.
