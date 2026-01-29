Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 8:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jan 2026 8:45 AM IST

    സർവകലാശാല വാർത്തകൾ

    എംജി സർവകലാശാല
    സർവകലാശാല വാർത്തകൾ
    Listen to this Article

    പ്രാ​ക്ടി​ക്ക​ല്‍

    ഒ​ന്നാം സെ​മ​സ്റ്റ​ര്‍ എം.​എ​സ്സി എ​ന്‍വ​യോ​ണ്‍മെ​ന്‍റ് സ​യ​ന്‍സ് ആ​ന്‍ഡ് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്‍റ് (2025 അ​ഡ്മി​ഷ​ന്‍ റ​ഗു​ല​ര്‍, 2024 അ​ഡ്മി​ഷ​ന്‍ ഇം​പ്രൂ​വ്മെ​ന്‍റ്, 2020 മു​ത​ല്‍ 2024 വ​രെ അ​ഡ്മി​ഷ​നു​ക​ള്‍ റീ​അ​പ്പി​യ​റ​ന്‍സ്, 2019 അ​ഡ്മി​ഷ​ന്‍ ആ​ദ്യ മെ​ഴ്സി ചാ​ന്‍സ്) ഡി​സം​ബ​ര്‍ 2025 പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യു​ടെ പ്രാ​ക്ടി​ക്ക​ല്‍ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ള്‍ ജ​നു​വ​രി 30ന് ​കാ​ല​ടി ശ്രീ​ശ​ങ്ക​ര കോ​ള​ജി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ക്കും. ടൈം ​ടേ​ബി​ള്‍ വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ല്‍.

    TAGS:mg universityUniversity newsmg university news
    News Summary - University news
