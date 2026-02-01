Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightനെറ്റ് ഫലം
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Feb 2026 7:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Feb 2026 7:26 AM IST

    നെറ്റ് ഫലം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നെറ്റ് ഫലം
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: 2025 ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ സെ​ഷ​നി​ലെ സി.​എ​സ്.​ഐ.​ആ​ർ യു.​ജി.​സി നെ​റ്റ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷാ ഫ​ലം നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ടെ​സ്റ്റി​ങ് ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യെ​ഴു​തി​യ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മാ​ർ​ക്ക്, പെ​ർ​സെ​ന്റൈ​ൽ സ്കോ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ csirnet.nta.nic.in എ​ന്ന ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഡൗ​ൺ​ലോ​ഡ് ചെ​യ്യാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:ugc netUGC NET ExamUGC NET Result
    News Summary - UGC NET Exam results
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X