    date_range 31 Oct 2025 7:03 AM IST
    എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പരീക്ഷ: 12 മുതൽ ഫീസ് അടക്കാം

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഈ വർഷത്തെ എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി, ടി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി, എ.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി, എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി (ഹിയറിങ് ഇംപയേഡ്), ടി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി (ഹിയറിങ് ഇംപയേഡ്) പരീക്ഷകളുടെ ഫീസ്‌ പിഴ കൂടാതെ നവംബർ 12 മുതൽ 19 വരെയും പിഴയോടുകൂടി 21 മുതൽ 26 വരെയും പരീക്ഷകേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ സ്വീകരിക്കും.

    പരീക്ഷ സംബന്ധിച്ച വിജ്ഞാപനം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷകൾ 2026 മാർച്ച് അഞ്ചിന് ആരംഭിച്ച് മാർച്ച് 30ന് അവസാനിക്കും. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, https://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in, http://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in, https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, http://sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in, http://thslchiexam.kerala.gov.in.

    TAGS:SSLC Examfee paymenteducation news
