Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 28 May 2025 7:23 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 May 2025 7:23 AM IST

    സെറ്റ് അപേക്ഷ: തീയതി നീട്ടി

    സെറ്റ് അപേക്ഷ: തീയതി നീട്ടി
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: ഹ​യ​ർ സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി, നോ​ൺ വൊ​ക്കേ​ഷ​ന​ൽ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക നി​യ​മ​ന​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് എ​ലി​ജി​ബി​ലി​റ്റി ടെ​സ്റ്റി​നു​ള്ള ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ജൂ​ൺ 10ന് ​അ​ഞ്ച്​ മ​ണി​വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി. ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മാ​റ്റം വ​രു​ത്താ​ൻ ജൂ​ൺ 11, 12, 13 തീ​യ​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​വ​സ​ര​മു​ണ്ട്. നോ​ൺ​ക്രീ​മി​ലെ​യ​ർ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ടു​ന്ന​വ​ർ നോ​ൺ​ക്രീ​മി​ലെ​യ​ർ സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന്റെ ഒ​റി​ജി​ന​ൽ (2024 ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 29നും 2025 ​ജൂ​ൺ 13നും ​ഇ​ട​യി​ൽ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി​രി​ക്ക​ണം) പാ​സാ​കു​ന്ന പ​ക്ഷം ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്ക​ണം.

