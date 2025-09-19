Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 2:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 2:54 PM IST

    ഡിപ്ലോമ ഇൻ ഡാറ്റാ സയൻസ് ആന്റ് അനലിറ്റിക്‌സ് സീറ്റൊഴിവ്

    കാലിക്കറ്റ് സർവകലാശാലാ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ സയൻസ് പഠനവകുപ്പിലെ പ്രോജക്ട് മോഡ് പ്രോഗ്രാമായ പി.ജി. ഡിപ്ലോമ ഇൻ ഡാറ്റാ സയൻസ് ആന്റ് അനലറ്റിക്സിൽ സീറ്റൊഴിവുണ്ട്. താത്പര്യമുള്ളവർക്ക് സെപ്റ്റംബർ 19-ന് രാവിലെ 11 മണിക്ക് പഠനവകുപ്പിൽ ഹാജരായി പ്രവേശനം നേടാം. ഫോൺ : 0494 2407325.

    TAGS:diploma courseseat vacancyuniversity CalicutData Science and Analytics
    News Summary - Seat Vacancy in Diploma in Data Science and Analytics
