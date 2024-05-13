സേ പരീക്ഷക്ക് വിജ്ഞാപനം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 May 2024 12:15 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 May 2024 12:15 PM GMT
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2023-24 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തെ എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി, ടി.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി, എ.എച്ച്.എസ്.എൽ.സി സേ പരീക്ഷകളുടെ വിജ്ഞാപനം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷകൾ മേയ് 28ന് ആരംഭിച്ച് ജൂൺ നാലിന് അവസാനിക്കും. വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾ വിജ്ഞാപനങ്ങളിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്. പരീക്ഷാ വിജ്ഞാപനങ്ങൾ https://thslcexam.kerala.gov.in, https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, https://ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in, https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in എന്നീ വെബ്സൈറ്റുകളിൽ ലഭിക്കും.
