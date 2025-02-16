Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 Feb 2025 7:52 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Feb 2025 7:52 AM IST
പി.എസ്.സി അഭിമുഖംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - PSC interview
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ലയിൽ പൊതുവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പിൽ എൽ.പി സ്കൂൾ ടീച്ചർ (മലയാളം മീഡിയം) (ഹിന്ദു നാടാർ, കാറ്റഗറി നമ്പർ 215/2023) തസ്തികയിലേക്ക് ഫെബ്രുവരി 19ന് പി.എസ്.സി കോഴിക്കോട് മേഖല ഓഫിസിൽ അഭിമുഖം നടത്തും. അഡ്മിഷൻ ടിക്കറ്റ് പ്രൊഫൈലിൽ ലഭിക്കാത്തവർ 0495 2371971ൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണം.
പാലക്കാട് ജില്ലയിൽ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പിൽ എൽ.പി സ്കൂൾ ടീച്ചർ (മലയാളം മീഡിയം, കാറ്റഗറി നമ്പർ 709/2023) തസ്തികയിലേക്കുള്ള ഒന്നാംഘട്ട അഭിമുഖം ഫെബ്രുവരി 21ന് ജില്ല ഓഫിസിൽ നടത്തും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story