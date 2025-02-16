Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    16 Feb 2025
    16 Feb 2025

    പി.എസ്​.സി അ​ഭി​മു​ഖം

    പി.എസ്​.സി അ​ഭി​മു​ഖം
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ പൊ​തു​വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ വ​കു​പ്പി​ൽ എ​ൽ.​പി സ്​​കൂ​ൾ ടീ​ച്ച​ർ (മ​ല​യാ​ളം മീ​ഡി​യം) (ഹി​ന്ദു നാ​ടാ​ർ, കാ​റ്റ​ഗ​റി ന​മ്പ​ർ 215/2023) ത​സ്​​തി​ക​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 19ന് ​പി.​എ​സ്.​സി കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് മേ​ഖ​ല ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ അ​ഭി​മു​ഖം ന​ട​ത്തും. അ​ഡ്മി​ഷ​ൻ ടി​ക്ക​റ്റ് പ്രൊ​ഫൈ​ലി​ൽ ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​ത്ത​വ​ർ 0495 2371971ൽ ​ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

    പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ വ​കു​പ്പി​ൽ എ​ൽ.​പി സ്​​കൂ​ൾ ടീ​ച്ച​ർ (മ​ല​യാ​ളം മീ​ഡി​യം, കാ​റ്റ​ഗ​റി ന​മ്പ​ർ 709/2023) ത​സ്​​തി​ക​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഒ​ന്നാം​ഘ​ട്ട അ​ഭി​മു​ഖം ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 21ന് ​ജി​ല്ല ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തും.

