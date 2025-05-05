Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightപ്ലസ് ടു ഫലം മേയ് 20ന്
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 5 May 2025 10:22 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 May 2025 10:22 PM IST

    പ്ലസ് ടു ഫലം മേയ് 20ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ്ലസ് ടു ഫലം മേയ് 20ന്
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: രണ്ടാം വർഷ ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി പരീക്ഷ ഫലം മേയ് 20ന് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചേക്കും. ഉത്തരക്കടലാസുകളുടെ മൂല്യനിർണയം പൂർത്തിയായിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    ടാബുലേഷൻ പ്രവൃത്തികൾ നടന്നുവരികയാണ്. 4,44,707 വിദ്യാർഥികളാണ് രണ്ടാം വർഷ പരീക്ഷക്ക് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തത്. ഒന്നാം വർഷ ഹയർ സെക്കൻഡറി പരീക്ഷയുടെ മൂല്യനിർണയം നടന്നുവരികയാണ്. 4,13,589 വിദ്യാർഥികളാണ് ഒന്നാം വർഷ പരീക്ഷക്ക് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തത്.

    ടാബുലേഷൻ പ്രവൃത്തികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ഒന്നാം വർഷ പരീക്ഷ ഫലം ജൂണിൽ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിക്കും. എസ്.എസ്.എൽ.സി പരീക്ഷ ഫലം മേയ് ഒമ്പതിന് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിക്കാൻ നേരത്തെ തീരുമാനിച്ചിരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:plus two exam result
    News Summary - Plus Two results on May 20
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X