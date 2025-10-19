Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
News Summary - PG Nursing Online Option Registration
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2025-26 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തെ പി.ജി നഴ്സിങ് കോഴ്സിലേക്കുള്ള മോപ് അപ് അലോട്ട്മെന്റിന് പരിഗണിക്കുന്നതിന് വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പുതുതായി ഓൺലൈൻ ഓപ്ഷനുകൾ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. പ്രവേശനത്തിന് പരിഗണിക്കുന്നതിന് യോഗ്യരായ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾക്ക് പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷാ കമീഷണറുടെ www.cee.kerala.gov.in എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ 22ന് ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 1.00 മണിവരെ ഓപ്ഷനുകൾ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. അലോട്ട്മെന്റ് സംബന്ധിച്ച വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് വെബ്സൈറ്റ് സന്ദർശിക്കുക
