Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Oct 2025 7:25 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Oct 2025 7:25 AM IST

    പി.ജി നഴ്‌സിങ്: ഓൺലൈൻ ഓപ്ഷൻ രജിസ്‌ട്രേഷൻ

    പി.ജി നഴ്‌സിങ്: ഓൺലൈൻ ഓപ്ഷൻ രജിസ്‌ട്രേഷൻ
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2025-26 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തെ പി.ജി നഴ്‌സിങ് കോഴ്‌സിലേക്കുള്ള മോപ് അപ് അലോട്ട്‌മെന്റിന് പരിഗണിക്കുന്നതിന് വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് പുതുതായി ഓൺലൈൻ ഓപ്ഷനുകൾ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. പ്രവേശനത്തിന് പരിഗണിക്കുന്നതിന് യോഗ്യരായ വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾക്ക് പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷാ കമീഷണറുടെ www.cee.kerala.gov.in എന്ന വെബ്‌സൈറ്റിൽ 22ന് ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 1.00 മണിവരെ ഓപ്ഷനുകൾ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. അലോട്ട്‌മെന്റ് സംബന്ധിച്ച വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് വെബ്‌സൈറ്റ് സന്ദർശിക്കുക

    TAGS:online optionmop up allotmentpg nursingEducation News
    News Summary - PG Nursing Online Option Registration
