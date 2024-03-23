ഐ.ഐ.ടി ഡൽഹിയിൽ പി.ജി, പിഎച്ച്.ഡി പ്രവേശനം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 23 March 2024 3:23 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 23 March 2024 3:23 AM GMT
ഐ.ഐ.ടി ഡൽഹിയിൽ പി.ജി, പിഎച്ച്.ഡി പ്രവേശനംtext_fields
News Summary - PG and Ph.D Admission in IIT Delhi
ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട് ഓഫ് ടെക്നോളജി (ഐ.ഐ.ടി) ഡൽഹി 2024-25 വർഷത്തെ വിവിധ പോസ്റ്റ് ഗ്രാജ്വേറ്റ് (പി.ജി), പിഎച്ച്.ഡി പ്രോഗ്രാമുകളിൽ പ്രവേശനത്തിന് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. ഓൺലൈനായി ഏപ്രിൽ നാലു വൈകീട്ട് 4 മണിവരെ അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കാം.
കോഴ്സുകൾ, യോഗ്യതാ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങൾ, അപേക്ഷാ സമർപ്പണത്തിനുള്ള നിർദേശങ്ങൾ, സെലക്ഷൻ നടപടികൾ അടക്കം കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ https://home.iitd.ac.in/pg-admissions.phpൽ ലഭിക്കും.
