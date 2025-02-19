Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Feb 2025 10:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Feb 2025 10:20 AM IST

    പി.​ജി മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ഴ്‌​സ് ഓപ്ഷൻ രജിസ്‌ട്രേഷൻ

    പി.​ജി മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ഴ്‌​സ് ഓപ്ഷൻ രജിസ്‌ട്രേഷൻ
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: പി.​ജി മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ഴ്‌​സു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ്‌​ട്രേ വേ​ക്ക​ൻ​സി അ​ലോ​ട്ട്‌​മെ​ന്റി​നാ​യി ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 20ന്​ ​വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യി ഓ​പ്ഷ​നു​ക​ൾ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാം. നി​ശ്ചി​ത സ​മ​യ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഓ​പ്ഷ​നു​ക​ളെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ക്കി സ്‌​ട്രേ വേ​ക്ക​ൻ​സി അ​ലോ​ട്ട്‌​മെ​ന്റ് പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:PG Medical Course
    News Summary - option registration for stray vaccancy in pg medical course
