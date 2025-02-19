Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 19 Feb 2025 10:12 AM IST
Updated On 19 Feb 2025 10:20 AM IST
പി.ജി മെഡിക്കൽ കോഴ്സ് ഓപ്ഷൻ രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ
option registration for stray vaccancy in pg medical course
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: പി.ജി മെഡിക്കൽ കോഴ്സുകളിലേക്കുള്ള സ്ട്രേ വേക്കൻസി അലോട്ട്മെന്റിനായി ഫെബ്രുവരി 20ന് വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചുവരെ ഓൺലൈനായി ഓപ്ഷനുകൾ സമർപ്പിക്കാം. നിശ്ചിത സമയത്തിനുള്ളിൽ ലഭിക്കുന്ന ഓപ്ഷനുകളെ അടിസ്ഥാനമാക്കി സ്ട്രേ വേക്കൻസി അലോട്ട്മെന്റ് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിക്കും.
