Posted Ondate_range 8 Nov 2025 8:50 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Nov 2025 8:50 AM IST
നീറ്റ്-സൂപ്പർ സ്പെഷാലിറ്റി പരീക്ഷ
News Summary - NEET Super Specialty Exam
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: നാഷനൽ ബോർഡ് ഓഫ് എക്സാമിനേഷൻസ് ഇൻ മെഡിക്കൽ സയൻസസ് (എൻ.ബി.ഇ.എം.എസ്) ദേശീയതലത്തിൽ ഡിസംബർ 26, 27 തീയതികളിലായി നടത്തുന്ന ‘നീറ്റ് എസ്.എസ്-2025’ സൂപ്പർ സ്പെഷാലിറ്റി പരീക്ഷയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നതിന് ഓൺലൈനിൽ നവംബർ 25 രാത്രി 11.55 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം.
ഈ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ അധിഷ്ഠിത പരീക്ഷക്ക് രാജ്യത്താകെ വിവിധ നഗരങ്ങളിൽ പരീക്ഷാകേന്ദ്രങ്ങളുണ്ടാവും. വിവരണപത്രിക ഔദോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റായ https://exam.natboard.edu.inൽ ലഭിക്കും. ഫോൺ: +91- 7996165333.
