Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightനീറ്റ്-സൂപ്പർ...
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Nov 2025 8:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Nov 2025 8:50 AM IST

    നീറ്റ്-സൂപ്പർ സ്പെഷാലിറ്റി പരീക്ഷ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഡിസംബർ 26, 27ന്
    exam
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: നാഷനൽ ബോർഡ് ഓഫ് എക്സാമിനേഷൻസ് ഇൻ മെഡിക്കൽ സയൻസസ് (എൻ.ബി.ഇ.എം.എസ്) ദേശീയതലത്തിൽ ഡിസംബർ 26, 27 തീയതികളിലായി നടത്തുന്ന ‘നീറ്റ് എസ്.എസ്-2025’ സൂപ്പർ സ്പെഷാലിറ്റി പരീക്ഷയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നതിന് ഓൺലൈനിൽ നവംബർ 25 രാത്രി 11.55 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം.

    ഈ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ അധിഷ്ഠിത പരീക്ഷക്ക് രാജ്യത്താകെ വിവിധ നഗരങ്ങളിൽ പരീക്ഷാകേന്ദ്രങ്ങളുണ്ടാവും. വിവരണപത്രിക ഔദോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റായ https://exam.natboard.edu.inൽ ലഭിക്കും. ഫോൺ: +91- 7996165333.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Exam NewsNEET-Super SpecialtyEdu New
    News Summary - NEET Super Specialty Exam
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X