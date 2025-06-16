Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
16 Jun 2025
16 Jun 2025
നീറ്റിൽ തിളങ്ങി നിഖിൽ
News Summary - NEET rank holder Nikhil
മംഗളൂരു: മെഡിക്കൽ കോളേജുകളിലേക്കുള്ള പ്രവേശനത്തിനായി ഈ വർഷം നടന്ന യുജി നീറ്റ് പരീക്ഷയിൽ അഖിലേന്ത്യാ തലത്തിൽ 17-ാം റാങ്കും സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഒന്നാം റാങ്കും നേടി മംഗളൂരു എക്സ്പേർട്ട് പ്രീ-യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി കോളേജ് വിദ്യാർത്ഥി നിഖിൽ സൊന്നാദ് ചരിത്ര നേട്ടം കൈവരിച്ചു. ആകെ 720 ൽ 670 മാർക്ക് ഇദ്ദേഹം നേടി.
