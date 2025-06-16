Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Jun 2025 11:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Jun 2025 11:08 AM IST

    നീ​റ്റി​ൽ തി​ള​ങ്ങി നി​ഖി​ൽ

    നീ​റ്റി​ൽ തി​ള​ങ്ങി നി​ഖി​ൽ
    നി​ഖി​ൽ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ കോ​ളേ​ജു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ന​ട​ന്ന യു​ജി നീ​റ്റ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ അ​ഖി​ലേ​ന്ത്യാ ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ 17-ാം റാ​ങ്കും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ഒ​ന്നാം റാ​ങ്കും നേ​ടി മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു എ​ക്സ്പേ​ർ​ട്ട് പ്രീ-​യൂ​ണി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി കോ​ളേ​ജ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ത്ഥി നി​ഖി​ൽ സൊ​ന്നാ​ദ് ച​രി​ത്ര നേ​ട്ടം കൈ​വ​രി​ച്ചു. ആ​കെ 720 ൽ 670 ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം നേ​ടി.

    TAGS:NEET-UGBangalore News
    News Summary - NEET rank holder Nikhil
