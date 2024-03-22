Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    22 March 2024
    22 March 2024

    നീറ്റ് പി.ജി ജൂൺ 23ന്

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ബി​രു​ദാ​ന​ന്ത​ര പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള നീ​റ്റ് പി.​ജി 2024 പ​രീ​ക്ഷ തീ​യ​തി ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത് മാ​റ്റി. ജൂ​ലൈ ഏ​ഴി​ന് നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ജൂ​ൺ 23ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് മാ​റ്റി​യ​ത്. ജൂ​ലൈ 15ന് ​ഫ​ലം പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ക്കും. കൗ​ൺ​സ​ലി​ങ് ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് അ​ഞ്ചു​മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 15 വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. യോ​ഗ്യ​ത ക​ട്ട് ഓ​ഫ് തീ​യ​തി മു​ൻ നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ച​പോ​ലെ ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 15 ത​ന്നെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

