Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightഎം.ജി, കണ്ണൂർ സംയുക്ത...
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 15 May 2024 2:34 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 May 2024 2:34 AM GMT

    എം.ജി, കണ്ണൂർ സംയുക്ത മാസ്റ്റേഴ്​സ്​ പ്രോഗ്രാമിന്​ 30വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    edu news
    cancel

    കോ​ട്ട​യം: എം.​ജി സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യും ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന എം.​എ​സ്.​സി പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മേ​യ് 30 വ​രെ അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാം. എം.​എ​സ്​​സി ഫി​സി​ക്സ് (നാ​നോ സ​യ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​​ നാ​നോ ടെ​ക്നോ​ള​ജി), എം.​എ​സ്​​സി കെ​മി​സ്ട്രി (നാ​നോ സ​യ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ നാ​നോ ടെ​ക്നോ​ള​ജി) എ​ന്നീ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മു​ക​ളി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം.

    വി​ശ​ദ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല വെ​ബ്‌​സൈ​റ്റി​ലും (www.mgu.ac.in) നാ​നോ സ​യ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ നാ​നോ ടെ​ക്‌​നോ​ള​ജി വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ വെ​ബ്‌​സൈ​റ്റി​ലും (https://nnsst.mgu.ac.in/) ല​ഭി​ക്കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 9562789712 (ഫി​സി​ക്‌​സ്), 9447709276 (കെ​മി​സ്ട്രി).

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Edu NewsKannur UniversityMG University
    News Summary - MG- Kannur Joint Master's Program can apply till 30
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X