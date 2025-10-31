മെഡിക്കൽ കോഴ്സ്‌ പ്രവേശനം: മൂന്നാംഘട്ട താൽക്കാലിക അലോട്ട്മെന്റ്‌

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 31 Oct 2025 7:11 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 31 Oct 2025 7:11 AM IST
മെഡിക്കൽ കോഴ്സ് പ്രവേശനം: മൂന്നാംഘട്ട താൽക്കാലിക അലോട്ട്മെന്റ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Medical course admission: Third phase provisional allotment
Listen to this Article
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കേരളത്തിലെ സർക്കാർ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജുകളിലെയും സ്വാശ്രയ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജുകളിലെയും എം.ബി.ബി.എസ്, ബി.ഡി.എസ് കോഴ്സുകളിലെ സംസ്ഥാന ക്വാട്ട സീറ്റുകളിലേക്കുള്ള മൂന്നാംഘട്ട താൽക്കാലിക അലോട്ട്മെന്റ് www.cee.kerala.gov.inൽ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു.
പരാതികൾ ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in എന്ന ഇ-മെയിലി ഒക്ടോബർ 31ന് വൈകീട്ട് ആറിനുള്ളിൽ അറിയിക്കണം. അന്തിമ അലോട്ട്മെന്റിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ നവംബർ എട്ടിന് വൈകീട്ട് നാലുവരെ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് അഡ്മിഷൻ നേടാം. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: www.cee.kerala.gov.in, 0471 -2332120, 2338487.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story