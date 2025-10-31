Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2025 7:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2025 7:11 AM IST

    മെഡിക്കൽ കോഴ്സ്‌ പ്രവേശനം: മൂന്നാംഘട്ട താൽക്കാലിക അലോട്ട്മെന്റ്‌

    മെഡിക്കൽ കോഴ്സ്‌ പ്രവേശനം: മൂന്നാംഘട്ട താൽക്കാലിക അലോട്ട്മെന്റ്‌
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കേരളത്തിലെ സർക്കാർ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജുകളിലെയും സ്വാശ്രയ മെഡിക്കൽ കോളജുകളിലെയും എം.ബി.ബി.എസ്, ബി.ഡി.എസ് കോഴ്സുകളിലെ സംസ്ഥാന ക്വാട്ട സീറ്റുകളിലേക്കുള്ള മൂന്നാംഘട്ട താൽക്കാലിക അലോട്ട്മെന്റ് www.cee.kerala.gov.inൽ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു.

    പരാതികൾ ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in എന്ന ഇ-മെയിലി ഒക്‌ടോബർ 31ന്‌ വൈകീട്ട്‌ ആറിനുള്ളിൽ അറിയിക്കണം. അന്തിമ അലോട്ട്മെന്റിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ നവംബർ എട്ടിന്‌ വൈകീട്ട്‌ നാലുവരെ വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് അഡ്മിഷൻ നേടാം. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: www.cee.kerala.gov.in, 0471 -2332120, 2338487.

    Medical Course admission, provisional allotment, Education News
