Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightമീഡിയ അക്കാദമി പ്രവേശന...
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 1:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Jun 2024 1:45 AM GMT

    മീഡിയ അക്കാദമി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ 22ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    online exam
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കേരള മീഡിയ അക്കാദമിയിലെ പോസ്റ്റ് ഗ്രാജുവേറ്റ് ഡിപ്ലോമ കോഴ്സ് 2024-25 ബാച്ചിന്റെ പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ ജൂൺ 22ന് ഓൺലൈനായി നടക്കും. ജേണലിസം ആൻഡ്​ കമ്യൂണിക്കേഷൻ, ടെലിവിഷൻ ജേണലിസം, പബ്ലിക് റിലേഷൻസ് ആൻഡ്​ അഡ്വർടൈസിങ് പോസ്റ്റ് ഗ്രാജ്വേറ്റ് ഡിപ്ലോമ കോഴ്‌സുകൾക്ക് ഓൺലൈനായി ജൂൺ 15 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം.

    കോഴ്‌സ് സംബന്ധിച്ച വിവരം മീഡിയ അക്കാദമിയുടെ www.keralamediaacademy.orgൽ ലഭിക്കും. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് ഫോൺ: 0484-2422275.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Entrance ExamMedia AcademyEducation News
    News Summary - Media Academy Entrance Exam on 22
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick