Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Sept 2025 7:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Sept 2025 7:33 AM IST

    മീ​ൻ​സ് കം ​മെ​റി​റ്റ് സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ്പ്

    മീ​ൻ​സ് കം ​മെ​റി​റ്റ് സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ്പ്
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എ​ട്ടാം ക്ലാ​സ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ മീ​ൻ​സ് കം ​മെ​റി​റ്റ് സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ്പ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷാ വി​ജ്ഞാ​പ​നം http://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in ൽ.​

    ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 13 മു​ത​ൽ 27 വ​രെ അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാം (http://nmmse.kerala.gov.in)

    TAGS:national means cum merit scholarshipEdu News
    News Summary - Means cum Merit Scholarship
