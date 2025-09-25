Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Sept 2025 7:33 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Sept 2025 7:33 AM IST
മീൻസ് കം മെറിറ്റ് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പ്text_fields
News Summary - Means cum Merit Scholarship
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: എട്ടാം ക്ലാസ് വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്കുള്ള നാഷനൽ മീൻസ് കം മെറിറ്റ് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പ് പരീക്ഷാ വിജ്ഞാപനം http://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in ൽ.
ഒക്ടോബർ 13 മുതൽ 27 വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം (http://nmmse.kerala.gov.in)
