Madhyamam
    date_range 3 Nov 2024 7:26 AM GMT
    date_range 3 Nov 2024 7:27 AM GMT

    കേരളപ്പിറവിയോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് ക്വിസ് മത്സരവുമായി മാധ്യമം

    കേരളപ്പിറവിയോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് ക്വിസ് മത്സരവുമായി മാധ്യമം
    കേരളപ്പിറവിയോട് അനുബന്ധിച്ച് മാധ്യമം ക്വിസ് മത്സരം നടത്തുന്നു. നവംബർ ഒന്ന് മുതൽ പത്ത് വരെ ഓരോ ചോദ്യങ്ങളാണ് ഉണ്ടാവുക. ഓൺലൈൻ വഴിയാണ് ഉത്തരങ്ങൾ നൽകേണ്ടത്.ക്വിസ് വിജയകരമായി പൂർത്തിയാക്കുന്നവർക്ക് ആകർഷകമായ സമ്മാനങ്ങളും ഉണ്ടാവും.

    ഓൺലൈൻ വഴി ഉത്തരം നൽകാനായി ലിങ്കിൽ ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക
    TAGS:Madhyamam Quiz Competition
