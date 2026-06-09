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    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightകെ.ടെറ്റ് പരീക്ഷ തീയതി...
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jun 2026 10:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jun 2026 10:00 PM IST

    കെ.ടെറ്റ് പരീക്ഷ തീയതി മാറ്റി

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    കെ.ടെറ്റ് പരീക്ഷ തീയതി മാറ്റി
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    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ഫെബ്രുവരി 2026ലെ വിജ്ഞാപനപ്രകാരം ജൂൺ 27, 28 തീയതികളിൽ നടത്താനിരുന്ന സ്പെഷൽ കെ.ടെറ്റ് പരീക്ഷ ജൂലൈ 11, 12 തീയതികളിലേക്ക് മാറ്റിവെച്ചു.

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    TAGS:K tet exam
    News Summary - K.TET exam date changed
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