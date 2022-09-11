കൊറിയൻ സർക്കാർ പിന്തുണയോടെ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾക്ക് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പുകൾ

കൊറിയൻ സർക്കാർ പിന്തുണയോടെ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾക്ക് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പുകൾtext_fields
The Government of Korea is inviting candidates to become a part of the Support Scholarships. All the talented candidates can apply for the academic session 2022-2023. Application Deadline: The applications are open for the academic session 2022/2023.
Brief Description
• University or Organization: Korean Government
• Department: N/A
• Course Level: Undergraduate degree
• Awards: Maximum 5,000,000 per month
• Number of Awards: Approximately 250
• Access Mode: Online
• Nationality: International
• The award can be taken in South Korea
• Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree coursework in all subjects offered by the Organization.
• Admission Requirements: Applicants must have a previous degree certificate with excellent academic achievement.
• Language Requirement: English first language or IELTS, TOEFL, or other acceptable proof.
www.studyinkorea.go.kr/en/sub/gks/allnew_excellentMercy.do
Free Online Course on Python Programming by Harvard University
Harvard University is offering a free online course on Python Programming. This course bridges the gap between introductory and advanced courses in Python.
Course At A Glance
Length: 4 weeks
Effort: 4-8 hours per week
Subject: Computer Science
Institution: Harvard University and edX
Session: Self-Paced
www.edx.org/course/using-python-for-research#!
Prepared by
• Sulaiman Oorakam, Career Consultant