Madhyamam
    Edu News
    11 Sep 2022
    2022-09-11

    കൊറിയൻ സർക്കാർ പിന്തുണയോടെ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾക്ക് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പുകൾ

    കൊറിയൻ സർക്കാർ പിന്തുണയോടെ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾക്ക് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പുകൾ
    The Government of Korea is inviting candidates to become a part of the Support Scholarships. All the talented candidates can apply for the academic session 2022-2023. Application Deadline: The applications are open for the academic session 2022/2023.

    Brief Description

    • University or Organization: Korean Government

    • Department: N/A

    • Course Level: Undergraduate degree

    • Awards: Maximum 5,000,000 per month

    • Number of Awards: Approximately 250

    • Access Mode: Online

    • Nationality: International

    • The award can be taken in South Korea

    • Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree coursework in all subjects offered by the Organization.

    • Admission Requirements: Applicants must have a previous degree certificate with excellent academic achievement.

    • Language Requirement: English first language or IELTS, TOEFL, or other acceptable proof.

    www.studyinkorea.go.kr/en/sub/gks/allnew_excellentMercy.do

    Free Online Course on Python Programming by Harvard University

    Harvard University is offering a free online course on Python Programming. This course bridges the gap between introductory and advanced courses in Python.

    Course At A Glance

    Length: 4 weeks

    Effort: 4-8 hours per week

    Subject: Computer Science

    Institution: Harvard University and edX

    Session: Self-Paced

    www.edx.org/course/using-python-for-research#!

    Prepared by

    • Sulaiman Oorakam, Career Consultant

