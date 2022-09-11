കൊറിയൻ സർക്കാർ പിന്തുണയോടെ അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിദ്യാർത്ഥികൾക്ക് സ്കോളർഷിപ്പുകൾ

The Government of Korea is inviting candidates to become a part of the Support Scholarships. All the talented candidates can apply for the academic session 2022-2023. Application Deadline: The applications are open for the academic session 2022/2023.



Brief Description

• University or Organization: Korean Government

• Department: N/A

• Course Level: Undergraduate degree

• Awards: Maximum 5,000,000 per month

• Number of Awards: Approximately 250

• Access Mode: Online

• Nationality: International

• The award can be taken in South Korea

• Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree coursework in all subjects offered by the Organization.

• Admission Requirements: Applicants must have a previous degree certificate with excellent academic achievement.

• Language Requirement: English first language or IELTS, TOEFL, or other acceptable proof.

www.studyinkorea.go.kr/en/sub/gks/allnew_excellentMercy.do

Free Online Course on Python Programming by Harvard University

Harvard University is offering a free online course on Python Programming. This course bridges the gap between introductory and advanced courses in Python.

Course At A Glance

Length: 4 weeks

Effort: 4-8 hours per week

Subject: Computer Science

Institution: Harvard University and edX

Session: Self-Paced

www.edx.org/course/using-python-for-research#!

Prepared by

• Sulaiman Oorakam, Career Consultant