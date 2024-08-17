Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightകീം: താൽക്കാലിക...
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 6:07 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 6:07 PM GMT

    കീം: താൽക്കാലിക ലിസ്റ്റ് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    keam 987897
    cancel

    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2024-25 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തെ കേരള എൻജിനീയറിങ്​ കോഴ്സുകളിലെ കമ്യൂണിറ്റി/ രജിസ്​റ്റേർഡ് സൊസൈറ്റി, രജിസ്റ്റേർഡ് ട്രസ്റ്റ് ക്വോട്ട സീറ്റുകളിലേക്ക്​ പരിഗണിക്കുന്ന വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ താൽക്കാലിക ലിസ്റ്റ് www.cee.kerala.gov.in ൽ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. Candidate Portalൽ ലിസ്റ്റ് കാണാം. ഹെൽപ് ലൈൻ നമ്പർ: 0471-2525300.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KEAM 2024
    News Summary - KEAM: Provisional list published
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick