കീം: താൽക്കാലിക ലിസ്റ്റ് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 17 Aug 2024 6:07 PM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 Aug 2024 6:07 PM GMT
കീം: താൽക്കാലിക ലിസ്റ്റ് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - KEAM: Provisional list published
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2024-25 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തെ കേരള എൻജിനീയറിങ് കോഴ്സുകളിലെ കമ്യൂണിറ്റി/ രജിസ്റ്റേർഡ് സൊസൈറ്റി, രജിസ്റ്റേർഡ് ട്രസ്റ്റ് ക്വോട്ട സീറ്റുകളിലേക്ക് പരിഗണിക്കുന്ന വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ താൽക്കാലിക ലിസ്റ്റ് www.cee.kerala.gov.in ൽ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. Candidate Portalൽ ലിസ്റ്റ് കാണാം. ഹെൽപ് ലൈൻ നമ്പർ: 0471-2525300.
