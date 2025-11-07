Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Nov 2025 7:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Nov 2025 8:27 AM IST

    കീം: ഓപ്ഷൻ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം

    കീം: ഓപ്ഷൻ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ആയൂർവേദ, ഹോമിയോ, സിദ്ധ, യുനാനി, മെഡിക്കൽ അനുബന്ധ കോഴ്‌സുകളിലേക്കുള്ള മൂന്നാംഘട്ട അലോട്ട്‌മെന്റിനുശേഷം ഒഴിവുള്ള സീറ്റുകളിലേക്ക് സ്ട്രേ വേക്കൻസി ഫില്ലിങ് അലോട്ട്‌മെന്റ് നടത്തുന്നു. നവംബർ 10ന്‌ ഉച്ചക്ക്‌ 12.30 വരെ ഓൺലൈനായി ഓപ്ഷനുകൾ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാം. വിശദ വിജ്ഞാപനം www.cee.kerala.gov.in ൽ. ഹെല്‍പ് ലൈന്‍ നമ്പര്‍: 0471-2332120, 2338487.

    TAGS:KEAMregistrationEdu News
    News Summary - KEAM: Option can be registered
