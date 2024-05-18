Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    18 May 2024 1:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    18 May 2024 1:39 AM GMT

    കീം: തെറ്റുതിരുത്താൻ കൂടുതൽ സമയം

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: കീം ​അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​യി​ലെ ഫോ​ട്ടോ, ഒ​പ്പ്, പേ​ര് എ​ന്നി​വ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി ദീ​ർ​ഘി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ 3.00 വ​രെ തി​രു​ത്ത്​ വ​രു​ത്താം. വി​ശ​ദ​വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റു​ടെ www.cee.kerala.gov.in വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ. ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ലൈ​ൻ ന​മ്പ​ർ: 0471-2525300.

    News Summary - Keam- More time to correct mistakes
