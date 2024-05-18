കീം: തെറ്റുതിരുത്താൻ കൂടുതൽ സമയം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 May 2024 1:39 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 18 May 2024 1:39 AM GMT
കീം: തെറ്റുതിരുത്താൻ കൂടുതൽ സമയംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Keam- More time to correct mistakes
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കീം അപേക്ഷയിലെ ഫോട്ടോ, ഒപ്പ്, പേര് എന്നിവ പരിശോധിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള അവസാന തീയതി ദീർഘിപ്പിച്ചു. ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 3.00 വരെ തിരുത്ത് വരുത്താം. വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾ പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ കമീഷണറുടെ www.cee.kerala.gov.in വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ. ഹെൽപ് ലൈൻ നമ്പർ: 0471-2525300.
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കീം അപേക്ഷയിലെ ഫോട്ടോ, ഒപ്പ്, പേര് എന്നിവ പരിശോധിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള അവസാന തീയതി ദീർഘിപ്പിച്ചു. ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 3.00 വരെ തിരുത്ത് വരുത്താം. വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾ പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ കമീഷണറുടെ www.cee.kerala.gov.in വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ. ഹെൽപ് ലൈൻ നമ്പർ: 0471-2525300.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story