Madhyamam
    Edu News
    date_range 31 Jan 2026 10:23 PM IST
    date_range 31 Jan 2026 10:24 PM IST

    കീം 202​​6: ആറു വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം

    KEAM 2026
    Listen to this Article

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: 2026-27 അ​ധ്യ​യ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ കേ​ര​ള എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ്, ഫാ​ർ​മ​സി, ആ​ർ​ക്കി​ടെ​ക്ച​ർ, മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ, മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധ കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള (കീം 2026) ​പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി ആ​റ്​ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ വ​രെ ദീ​ർ​ഘി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ഇ​തി​ന​കം സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ, പു​തി​യ കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ൾ ചേ​ർ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള സൗ​ക​ര്യം പി​ന്നീ​ട് ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കും. വി​ശ​ദ​വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് www.cee.kerala.gov.in വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കാം.

    TAGS:KEAMApplyEducation News
    News Summary - KEAM 2026: You can apply for up to six
