31 Jan 2026 10:23 PM IST
31 Jan 2026 10:24 PM IST
കീം 2026: ആറു വരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാംtext_fields
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2026-27 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തെ കേരള എൻജിനീയറിങ്, ഫാർമസി, ആർക്കിടെക്ചർ, മെഡിക്കൽ, മെഡിക്കൽ അനുബന്ധ കോഴ്സുകളിലേക്കുള്ള (കീം 2026) പ്രവേശനത്തിന് അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള അവസാന തീയതി ഫെബ്രുവരി ആറ് വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചുവരെ വരെ ദീർഘിപ്പിച്ചു.
ഇതിനകം സമർപ്പിച്ച അപേക്ഷയിൽ, പുതിയ കോഴ്സുകൾ ചേർക്കാനുള്ള സൗകര്യം പിന്നീട് ലഭ്യമാക്കും. വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് www.cee.kerala.gov.in വെബ്സൈറ്റ് സന്ദർശിക്കാം.
