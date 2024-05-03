കെ-ടെറ്റ്​: അപേക്ഷ അഞ്ചുവരെ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 May 2024 2:05 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 May 2024 2:05 AM GMT
കെ-ടെറ്റ്: അപേക്ഷ അഞ്ചുവരെtext_fields
News Summary - K-TET- Application till 5
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കെ-ടെറ്റിന് അപേക്ഷ സമർപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള അവസാന തീയതി മേയ് അഞ്ചുവരെ നീട്ടി. അപേക്ഷയിൽ തെറ്റ് സംഭവിച്ചവർക്ക് തിരുത്താനുള്ള അവസരം മേയ് ആറുമുതൽ ഒമ്പതുവരെ https://ktet.kerala.gov.in വെബ്സൈറ്റിലെ CANDIDATE LOGINൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.
