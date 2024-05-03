Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 3 May 2024 2:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 May 2024 2:05 AM GMT

    കെ-ടെറ്റ്​: അപേക്ഷ അഞ്ചുവരെ

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: കെ-​ടെ​റ്റി​ന്​ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​സാ​ന തീ​യ​തി മേ​യ് അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​രെ നീ​ട്ടി. അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ തെ​റ്റ് സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്ക് തി​രു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​സ​രം മേ​യ് ആ​റു​മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​മ്പ​തു​വ​രെ https://ktet.kerala.gov.in വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ലെ CANDIDATE LOGINൽ ​ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Edu NewsK-TET
    News Summary - K-TET- Application till 5
