ജെ.ഇ.ഇ മെയിന്‍ പരീക്ഷാഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 April 2025 8:53 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 April 2025 9:02 AM IST
ജെ.ഇ.ഇ മെയിന് പരീക്ഷാഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - JEE Main Result 2025 Live: JEE Main Session 2 Results OUT
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ജോയന്റ് എന്ട്രന്സ് എക്സാമിനേഷന് (ജെ.ഇ.ഇ) മെയിന് 2025 സെഷൻ 2 ഫലം നാഷണൽ ടെസ്റ്റിങ് ഏജൻസി (എൻ.ടി.എ) പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ അപേക്ഷാ നമ്പറും പാസ്വേഡും ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ലോഗിൻ ചെയ്ത് സ്കോർകാർഡുകൾ പരിശോധിക്കാനും ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാനും കഴിയും. പേപ്പർ 1 (ബി.ഇ/ബി.ടെക്) ഫലം മാത്രമാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ പുറത്തുവിട്ടത്. പേപ്പർ 2 (ബി.ആർക്/ബി.പ്ലാനിങ്) എന്നിവയുടേത് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചിട്ടില്ല. jeemain.nta.nic.in എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ഫലമറിയാം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story