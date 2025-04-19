Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    date_range 19 April 2025 8:53 AM IST
    date_range 19 April 2025 9:02 AM IST

    ജെ.ഇ.ഇ മെയിന്‍ പരീക്ഷാഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

    ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ജോയന്റ് എന്‍ട്രന്‍സ് എക്‌സാമിനേഷന്‍ (ജെ.ഇ.ഇ) മെയിന്‍ 2025 സെഷൻ 2 ഫലം നാഷണൽ ടെസ്റ്റിങ് ഏജൻസി (എൻ‌.ടി‌.എ) പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ അപേക്ഷാ നമ്പറും പാസ്‌വേഡും ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ലോഗിൻ ചെയ്‌ത് സ്കോർകാർഡുകൾ പരിശോധിക്കാനും ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാനും കഴിയും. പേപ്പർ 1 (ബി.ഇ/ബി.ടെക്) ഫലം മാത്രമാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ പുറത്തുവിട്ടത്. പേപ്പർ 2 (ബി.ആർക്/ബി.പ്ലാനിങ്) എന്നിവയുടേത് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചിട്ടില്ല. jeemain.nta.nic.in എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ ഫലമറിയാം.

    TAGS:jee mainJEE main result
