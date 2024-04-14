ജെ.ഇ.ഇ അഡ്വാൻസ്ഡ് രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ 27 മുതൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT
ജെ.ഇ.ഇ അഡ്വാൻസ്ഡ് രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ 27 മുതൽtext_fields
jeeadv.ac.in എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റിലാണ് രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ നടത്തേണ്ടത്. മേയ് 10 വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചുമണിവരെ ഫീസടക്കാം. 3200 രൂപയാണ് രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ ഫീ. പെൺകുട്ടികൾക്കും സംവരണ വിഭാഗങ്ങൾക്കും 1600 രൂപ മതി. മേയ് 17ന് അഡ്മിറ്റ് കാർഡ് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിക്കും.
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ജെ.ഇ.ഇ അഡ്വാൻസ്ഡ് 2024നുള്ള രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ തീയതി ഐ.ഐ.ടി മദ്രാസ് പുതുക്കി. ഇതനുസരിച്ച് ജെ.ഇ.ഇ അഡ്വാൻസ്ഡിന്റെ ഓൺലൈൻ രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ ഏപ്രിൽ 27ന് തുടങ്ങും. മേയ് ഏഴുവരെ അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. പരീക്ഷാ തീയതിയിൽ മാറ്റമില്ല. മേയ് 26നാണ് പരീക്ഷ.
