Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightജെ.ഇ.ഇ അഡ്വാൻസ്ഡ്...
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 14 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 April 2024 3:45 AM GMT

    ജെ.ഇ.ഇ അഡ്വാൻസ്ഡ് രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ 27 മുതൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    jee
    cancel

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ജെ.​ഇ.​ഇ അ​ഡ്വാ​ൻ​സ്ഡ് 2024നു​ള്ള ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ തീ​യ​തി ഐ.​ഐ.​ടി മ​ദ്രാ​സ് പു​തു​ക്കി. ഇ​ത​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് ജെ.​ഇ.​ഇ അ​ഡ്വാ​ൻ​സ്ഡി​ന്റെ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 27ന് ​തു​ട​ങ്ങും. മേ​യ് ഏ​ഴു​വ​രെ അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാം. പ​രീ​ക്ഷാ തീ​യ​തി​യി​ൽ മാ​റ്റ​മി​ല്ല. മേ​യ് 26നാ​ണ് പ​രീ​ക്ഷ.

    jeeadv.ac.in എ​ന്ന വെ​ബ്സൈ​റ്റി​ലാ​ണ് ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തേ​ണ്ട​ത്. മേ​യ് 10 വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചു​മ​ണി​വ​രെ ഫീ​സ​ട​ക്കാം. 3200 രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ഫീ. ​പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും സം​വ​ര​ണ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും 1600 രൂ​പ മ​തി. മേ​യ് 17ന് ​അ​ഡ്മി​റ്റ് കാ​ർ​ഡ് പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:JEEKerala NewsAdvanced Registration
    News Summary - JEE Advanced Registration from 27
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X