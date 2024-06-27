Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Jun 2024 4:01 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Jun 2024 4:01 AM GMT

    ഐസർ പരീക്ഷ ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

    result
    cancel

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ഐ​സ​റു​ക​ളി​ലെ (ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റി​റ്റ്യൂ​ട്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് സ​യ​ൻ​സ് എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് റി​സ​ർ​ച്ച്) ബി.​എ​സ്-​എം.​എ​സ് ഡ്യു​വ​ൽ ഡി​ഗ്രി പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള ഐ​സ​ർ അ​ഭി​രു​ചി പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യു​ടെ (ഐ.​എ.​ടി) ഫ​ലം പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യെ​ഴു​തി​യ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് iiseradmission.in എ​ന്ന സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഫ​ല​മ​റി​യാം. ഇ​ക്ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ജൂ​ൺ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​രീ​ക്ഷ. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്ത​ട​ക്കം രാ​ജ്യ​ത്ത് ഏ​ഴ് ഐ​സ​റു​ക​ളു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Exam ResultIISEREducation News
