Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightപരീക്ഷ മാറ്റി
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Nov 2025 7:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Nov 2025 7:33 AM IST

    പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റി
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    കാ​ല​ടി: ശ്രീ​ശ​ങ്ക​രാ​ചാ​ര്യ സം​സ്‌​കൃ​ത സ​ര്‍വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യു​ടെ ഒ​ന്നാം സെ​മ​സ്റ്റ​ര്‍ എ​ഫ്.​വൈ.​യു.​ജി.​പി പ​രീ​ക്ഷാ​തീ​യ​തി പു​തു​ക്കി​നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ചു. ആ​റി​ന് ന​ട​ത്താ​നി​രു​ന്ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ 13ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ്​ മാ​റ്റി​യ​ത്. കൂ​ടു​ത​ല്‍ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് https://ssus.ac.in/ സ​ന്ദ​ര്‍ശി​ക്കാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:exam dateEdu NewsSree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit
    News Summary - exam date changed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X