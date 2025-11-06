പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 Nov 2025 7:33 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Nov 2025 7:33 AM IST
പരീക്ഷ മാറ്റിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - exam date changed
Listen to this Article
കാലടി: ശ്രീശങ്കരാചാര്യ സംസ്കൃത സര്വകലാശാലയുടെ ഒന്നാം സെമസ്റ്റര് എഫ്.വൈ.യു.ജി.പി പരീക്ഷാതീയതി പുതുക്കിനിശ്ചയിച്ചു. ആറിന് നടത്താനിരുന്ന പരീക്ഷ 13ലേക്കാണ് മാറ്റിയത്. കൂടുതല് വിവരങ്ങള്ക്ക് https://ssus.ac.in/ സന്ദര്ശിക്കാം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story