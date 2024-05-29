എജിനീയറിങ്/ഫാർമസി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ: അഡ്മിറ്റ് കാർഡ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 May 2024 5:39 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 May 2024 6:26 AM GMT
എജിനീയറിങ്/ഫാർമസി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ: അഡ്മിറ്റ് കാർഡ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Exam: Admit Card Download
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ജൂൺ 5 മുതൽ 9 വരെ കേരളത്തിലെ വിവിധ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിലും മുംബൈ, ന്യൂഡൽഹി, ദുബൈ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലും നടത്തുന്ന കേരള എജിനീയറിങ്/ഫാർമസി കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ അധിഷ്ഠിത പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷക്കുള്ള അഡ്മിറ്റ് കാർഡുകൾ www.cee.kerala.gov.in എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റിലെ "KEAM 2024-Candidate Portal എന്ന ലിങ്ക് വഴി ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്തെടുക്കാം. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷാ കമീഷണറുടെ www.cee.kerala.gov.in എന്ന വെബ്സൈറ്റ് സന്ദർശിക്കുക. ഹെൽപ് ലൈൻ നമ്പർ: 04712525300
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story