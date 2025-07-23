Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    23 July 2025 8:02 PM IST
    23 July 2025 8:02 PM IST

    എൻജിനീയറിങ്: ഒന്നാംഘട്ട അലോട്ട്മെന്‍റ് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു

    Engineering Admission
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2025ലെ സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ എൻജിനീയറിങ് കോഴ്‌സുകളിൽ പ്രവേശനത്തിനുള്ള ഒന്നാംഘട്ട കേന്ദ്രീകൃത അലോട്ട്‌മെന്റ് www.cee.kerala.gov.in എന്ന വെബ്‌സൈറ്റിൽ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. അലോട്ട്‌മെന്റ് സംബന്ധിച്ച വിവരങ്ങൾ വിദ്യാർഥികളുടെ ഹോം പേജിൽ ലഭ്യമാണ്.

    അലോട്ട്‌മെന്റ് ലഭിച്ച വിദ്യാർഥികൾ അലോട്ട്‌മെന്റ് മെമ്മോയിൽ കാണിച്ച, പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ കമീഷണർക്ക് അടക്കേണ്ട ഫീസ് 25ന് 11നകം ഓൺലൈനായോ ഹെഡ് പോസ്റ്റ് ഓഫിസുകൾ മുഖേനയോ അടക്കണം. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് www.cee.kerala.gov.in വിജ്ഞാപനം കാണുക. ഫോൺ: 0471 - 2332120, 2338487.

