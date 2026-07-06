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    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightഎൻജി. പ്രവേശനം: ഓൺലൈൻ...
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 6 July 2026 5:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 July 2026 5:38 PM IST

    എൻജി. പ്രവേശനം: ഓൺലൈൻ ഓപ്ഷൻ നൽകാനുള്ള തീയതി നീട്ടി

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    Engineering Admission
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    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2026-27 അധ്യയന വർഷത്തെ കേരള എൻജിനീയറിങ് കോഴ്‌സുകളിലേയ്ക്കുള്ള പ്രവേശനത്തിന് ഓൺലൈനായി ഓപ്ഷൻ നൽകുന്നതിനുള്ള അവസാന തീയതി നീട്ടി. ജൂലൈ 7 ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 12.00 മണി വരെ ഓപ്ഷൻ നൽകാം.

    വിശദ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 02.07.2026 തീയതിയിലെ പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷാ കമ്മീഷണറുടെ www.cee.kerala.gov.in എന്ന വെബ്‌സൈറ്റിലെ വിജ്ഞാപനം കാണുക.

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    TAGS:KEAMonline optionDeadlineengineering admission
    News Summary - Engineering Admission: Deadline for submitting online options extended
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