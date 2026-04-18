എൻജി. പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷക്ക്​ തുടക്കം; ഫാർമസി പരീക്ഷ ഇന്നുമുതൽ

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Posted Ondate_range 18 April 2026 6:58 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 April 2026 6:58 AM IST
എൻജി. പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷക്ക് തുടക്കം; ഫാർമസി പരീക്ഷ ഇന്നുമുതൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Eng. Entrance exam begins; Pharmacy exam from today
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കേരള എൻജിനീയറിങ് പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷക്ക് സംസ്ഥാനത്തിനകത്തും പുറത്തുമുള്ള 152 കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ തുടക്കം. ആദ്യദിനം 17,000ത്തോളം പേർ ഹാജരായതായി പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ കമീഷണർ അറിയിച്ചു. എൻജിനീയറിങ് പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷക്ക് 1,08,409 പേരും ഫാർമസി പരീക്ഷക്ക് 39,737 പേരുമാണ് അപേക്ഷിച്ചത്. എൻജിനീയറിങ് പരീക്ഷ 17 മുതൽ 22 വരെ ഉച്ച രണ്ടുമുതല് വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ച് വരെയാണ്. ഫാര്മസി പരീക്ഷക്ക് ശനിയാഴ്ച തുടക്കമാകും.
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