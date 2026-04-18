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    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightഎൻജി. പ്രവേശന...
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 18 April 2026 6:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 April 2026 6:58 AM IST

    എൻജി. പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷക്ക്​ തുടക്കം; ഫാർമസി പരീക്ഷ ഇന്നുമുതൽ

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    എൻജി. പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷക്ക്​ തുടക്കം; ഫാർമസി പരീക്ഷ ഇന്നുമുതൽ
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    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: കേ​ര​ള എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക്ക്​ ​സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന​ക​ത്തും പു​റ​ത്തു​മു​ള്ള 152 കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തു​ട​ക്കം. ആ​ദ്യ​ദി​നം 17,000ത്തോ​ളം പേ​ർ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​യ​താ​യി പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ്​ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക്ക് ​ 1,08,409 പേ​രും ഫാ​ർ​മ​സി പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക്ക്​ 39,737 പേ​രു​മാ​ണ്​ അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​ത്. എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ്​ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ 17 മു​ത​ൽ 22 വ​രെ ഉ​ച്ച ര​ണ്ടു​മു​ത​ല്‍ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്​ അ​ഞ്ച്​ വ​രെ​യാ​ണ്. ഫാ​ര്‍മ​സി പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക്ക്​ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​കും.

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