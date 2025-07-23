Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    23 July 2025 7:09 PM IST
    23 July 2025 7:09 PM IST

    ഡോ. ബേബൻ ഇംഗോളിനെ കുഫോസ് ഫാക്കൽറ്റി ഡീനായി നാമനിർദേശം ചെയ്തു

    Dr. Baban Ingole, KUFOS
    തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കേ​ര​ള ഫി​ഷ​റീ​സ് സ​മു​ദ്ര പ​ഠ​ന സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല (കു​ഫോ​സ്) സമുദ്ര ശാസ്ത്ര-സാങ്കേതിക ഫാക്കൽറ്റി ഡീനായി ഡോ. ബേബൻ ഇംഗോളിനെ നാമനിർദേശം ചെയ്തു. കു​ഫോ​സ് ചാൻസലർ കൂടിയായ കേരള ഗവർണർ രാജേന്ദ്ര വിശ്വനാഥ് അർലേക്കറാണ് നാമനിർദേശം ചെയ്തത്.

    ഗോവയിലെ സി.എസ്.ഐ.ആർ–നാഷണൽ ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട് ഓഫ് ഓഷ്യാനോഗ്രഫിയിലെ ബയോളജി വിഭാഗം ചീഫ് സയന്റിസ്റ്റും മേധാവിയുമാണ് നിലവിൽ ഡോ. ബേബൻ ഇംഗോൾ. 2018ലെ യു.ജി.സി റെഗുലേഷൻസിന്റെ സെക്ഷൻ 5.1.IV(a)(ii) അനുസരിച്ചായിരുന്നു നാമനിർദേശം.

