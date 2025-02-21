ഡി.എൻ.ബി അലോട്ട്മെന്റ് ലിസ്റ്റ്

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Feb 2025 11:03 PM IST
21 Feb 2025 11:51 PM IST
ഡി.എൻ.ബി അലോട്ട്മെന്റ് ലിസ്റ്റ്text_fields
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: 2024ലെ ഡി.എൻ.ബി (പോസ്റ്റ് എം.ബി.ബി.എസ്) കോഴ്സുകളിലേക്കുള്ള സ്ട്രേ വേക്കൻസി ഫില്ലിങ് താൽക്കാലിക അലോട്ട്മെന്റ് ലിസ്റ്റ് www.cee.kerala.gov.inൽ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. ലിസ്റ്റ് സംബന്ധിച്ച് പരാതിയുള്ളവര് ശനിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12നുള്ളില് പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ കമീഷണറുടെ ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in എന്ന ഇ-മെയിൽ വിലാസത്തിൽ അറിയിക്കണം.
അന്തിമ അലോട്ട്മെന്റ് ലിസ്റ്റ് ശനിയാഴ്ച പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിക്കും. വിശദവിവരം പ്രവേശന പരീക്ഷ കമീഷണറുടെ വെബ്സൈറ്റിൽ. ഹെല്പ് ലൈന് നമ്പര്: 04712525300.
