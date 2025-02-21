Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    21 Feb 2025 11:03 PM IST
    21 Feb 2025 11:51 PM IST

    ഡി.എൻ.ബി അലോട്ട്മെന്റ് ലിസ്റ്റ്

    അ​ന്തി​മ അ​ലോ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് ലി​സ്റ്റ് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കും
    ഡി.എൻ.ബി അലോട്ട്മെന്റ് ലിസ്റ്റ്
    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: 2024ലെ ​ഡി.​എ​ൻ.​ബി (പോ​സ്റ്റ് എം.​ബി.​ബി.​എ​സ്) കോ​ഴ്സു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ്ട്രേ ​വേ​ക്ക​ൻ​സി ഫി​ല്ലി​ങ്​ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക അ​ലോ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് ലി​സ്റ്റ് www.cee.kerala.gov.inൽ ​പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ലി​സ്റ്റ് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് പ​രാ​തി​യു​ള്ള​വ​ര്‍ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക്​ 12നു​ള്ളി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റു​ടെ ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in എ​ന്ന ഇ-​മെ​യി​ൽ വി​ലാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ക്ക​ണം.

    അ​ന്തി​മ അ​ലോ​ട്ട്മെ​ന്റ് ലി​സ്റ്റ് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കും. വി​ശ​ദ​വി​വ​രം പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റു​ടെ വെ​ബ്‍സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ. ഹെ​ല്‍പ് ലൈ​ന്‍ ന​മ്പ​ര്‍: 04712525300.

