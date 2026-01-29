Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    29 Jan 2026 8:37 AM IST
    Updated On
    29 Jan 2026 8:37 AM IST

    സംസ്കൃത സർവകലാശാലയിൽ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടേഷൻ

    സംസ്കൃത സർവകലാശാലയിൽ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടേഷൻ
    കാ​ല​ടി: ശ്രീ​ശ​ങ്ക​രാ​ചാ​ര്യ സം​സ്കൃ​ത സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ലൈ​ബ്രേ​റി​യ​ൻ ത​സ്തി​ക​യി​ൽ ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ന​ത്തി​ന് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ/​സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ സ​മാ​ന ത​സ്തി​ക​ക​ളി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് നി​ബ​ന്ധ​ന​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​യി അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാം. ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 10ന് ​വൈ​കി​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് മു​മ്പ് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ ല​ഭി​ക്ക​ണം. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് www.ssus.ac.in സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​ക.

    TAGS:Careereducationsanskrit universityDeputation
