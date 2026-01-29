സംസ്കൃത സർവകലാശാലയിൽ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടേഷൻ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 Jan 2026 8:37 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Jan 2026 8:37 AM IST
സംസ്കൃത സർവകലാശാലയിൽ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടേഷൻtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Deputation at Sanskrit University
Listen to this Article
കാലടി: ശ്രീശങ്കരാചാര്യ സംസ്കൃത സർവകലാശാലയിൽ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ലൈബ്രേറിയൻ തസ്തികയിൽ ഡെപ്യൂട്ടേഷൻ വ്യവസ്ഥയിൽ നിയമനത്തിന് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. സർക്കാർ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിൽ/സർവകലാശാലകളിൽ സമാന തസ്തികകളിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നവർക്ക് നിബന്ധനകൾക്ക് വിധേയമായി അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. ഫെബ്രുവരി 10ന് വൈകിട്ട് അഞ്ചിന് മുമ്പ് അപേക്ഷകൾ ലഭിക്കണം. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് www.ssus.ac.in സന്ദർശിക്കുക.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story