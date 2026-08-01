Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightകാലിക്കറ്റിൽ ഡാറ്റ...
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Aug 2026 9:16 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Aug 2026 9:16 PM IST

    കാലിക്കറ്റിൽ ഡാറ്റ സയൻസ് കോഴ്സ് സ്പോട്ട് അഡ്മിഷൻ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കാലിക്കറ്റിൽ ഡാറ്റ സയൻസ് കോഴ്സ് സ്പോട്ട് അഡ്മിഷൻ
    cancel

    തേഞ്ഞിപ്പലം: കാലിക്കറ്റ് സർവകലാശാല കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ സയൻസ് പഠന വകുപ്പിൽ ഡാറ്റ സയൻസ് ആൻഡ് അനലറ്റിക്സ് പ്രൊജക്ട് മോഡ് കോഴ്‌സിൽ എല്ലാ വിഭാഗത്തിലും ഏതാനും സീറ്റുകൾ ഒഴിവുണ്ട്. താല്പര്യമുള്ളവർ ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 6 ന് രാവിലെ 11 മണിക്ക് അനുബന്ധ രേഖകളുമായി സർവകലാശാല കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ സയൻസ് വകുപ്പിൽ സ്പോട്ട് അഡ്‌മിഷന് എത്തണം.

    വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് : 8129544376, 0494 2407325.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:educationSpot Admissioncareer and eduacationdata science
    News Summary - Data Science Course Spot Admission
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X