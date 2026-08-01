കാലിക്കറ്റിൽ ഡാറ്റ സയൻസ് കോഴ്സ് സ്പോട്ട് അഡ്മിഷൻ

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Posted Ondate_range 1 Aug 2026 9:16 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 1 Aug 2026 9:16 PM IST
കാലിക്കറ്റിൽ ഡാറ്റ സയൻസ് കോഴ്സ് സ്പോട്ട് അഡ്മിഷൻtext_fields
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News Summary - Data Science Course Spot Admission
തേഞ്ഞിപ്പലം: കാലിക്കറ്റ് സർവകലാശാല കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ സയൻസ് പഠന വകുപ്പിൽ ഡാറ്റ സയൻസ് ആൻഡ് അനലറ്റിക്സ് പ്രൊജക്ട് മോഡ് കോഴ്സിൽ എല്ലാ വിഭാഗത്തിലും ഏതാനും സീറ്റുകൾ ഒഴിവുണ്ട്. താല്പര്യമുള്ളവർ ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 6 ന് രാവിലെ 11 മണിക്ക് അനുബന്ധ രേഖകളുമായി സർവകലാശാല കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ സയൻസ് വകുപ്പിൽ സ്പോട്ട് അഡ്മിഷന് എത്തണം.
വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് : 8129544376, 0494 2407325.
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