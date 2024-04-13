Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 13 April 2024 2:35 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 April 2024 2:35 AM GMT

    സി.യു.ഇ.ടി പി.ജി: അ​ന്തി​മ ഉ​ത്ത​ര സൂ​ചി​കയായി

    ന്യൂ​ഡ​ൽ​ഹി: ​ബി​രു​ദാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ബി​രു​ദ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള ദേ​ശീ​യ പൊ​തു പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യാ​യ സി.​യു.​ഇ.​ടി പി.​ജി 2024ന്റെ ​അ​ന്തി​മ ഉ​ത്ത​ര സൂ​ചി​ക ദേ​ശീ​യ ടെ​സ്റ്റി​ങ് ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. മാ​ർ​ച്ച് 11 മു​ത​ൽ 28 വ​രെ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യു​​ടെ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​സൂ​ചി​ക pgcuet.samarth.ac.in എ​ന്ന സൈ​റ്റി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്. നേ​ര​ത്തെ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക ഉ​ത്ത​ര​സൂ​ചി​ക പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യു​ടെ ഫ​ലം ഈ​യാ​ഴ്ച ത​ന്നെ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​റി​യു​ന്ന​ത്. 4.6 ല​ക്ഷം വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​ണ് ഇ​ത്ത​വ​ണ സി.​യു.​ഇ.​ടി പി.​ജി​ക്ക് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    TAGS:Kerala NewsCUET PG
    News Summary - CUET PG- Answer Key established
