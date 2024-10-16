Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 7:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Oct 2024 7:03 AM GMT

    ക്ലാറ്റ് രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ സമയപരിധി നീട്ടി

    ക്ലാറ്റ് രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ സമയപരിധി നീട്ടി
    കൺസോർഷ്യം ഓഫ് നാഷണൽ ലോ യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി (NLUs) കോമൺ ലോ അഡ്മിഷൻ ടെസ്റ്റ് (CLAT) രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ്റെ സമയപരിധി ഒക്ടോബർ 22 വരെ നീട്ടി.

    ക്ലാറ്റ് 2025 പരീക്ഷയ്ക്ക് ഇതുവരെ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാത്ത ഉദ്യോഗാർത്ഥികൾക്ക് 2024 ഒക്ടോബർ 22-നകം ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റായ consortiumofnlus.ac.in സന്ദർശിച്ച് അപേക്ഷാ നൽകാവുന്നതാണ്.

    ഒക്‌ടോബർ 15 വരെയായിരുന്നു നേരത്തെ സമയം അനുവദിച്ചിരുന്നത്. യുജി/പിജി പ്രോഗ്രാമുകൾക്ക് പൊതുവിഭാഗത്തിന് 4,000 രൂപയും എസ്‌.സി/എസ്.ടി/ബി.പി.എൽ വിഭാഗക്കാർക്ക് 3,500 രൂപയുമാണ് ഓൺലൈൻ അപേക്ഷാ ഫീസ്.

