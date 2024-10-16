ക്ലാറ്റ് രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ സമയപരിധി നീട്ടി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 16 Oct 2024 7:03 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 16 Oct 2024 7:03 AM GMT
News Summary - CLAT Exam
കൺസോർഷ്യം ഓഫ് നാഷണൽ ലോ യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി (NLUs) കോമൺ ലോ അഡ്മിഷൻ ടെസ്റ്റ് (CLAT) രജിസ്ട്രേഷൻ്റെ സമയപരിധി ഒക്ടോബർ 22 വരെ നീട്ടി.
ക്ലാറ്റ് 2025 പരീക്ഷയ്ക്ക് ഇതുവരെ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യാത്ത ഉദ്യോഗാർത്ഥികൾക്ക് 2024 ഒക്ടോബർ 22-നകം ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റായ consortiumofnlus.ac.in സന്ദർശിച്ച് അപേക്ഷാ നൽകാവുന്നതാണ്.
ഒക്ടോബർ 15 വരെയായിരുന്നു നേരത്തെ സമയം അനുവദിച്ചിരുന്നത്. യുജി/പിജി പ്രോഗ്രാമുകൾക്ക് പൊതുവിഭാഗത്തിന് 4,000 രൂപയും എസ്.സി/എസ്.ടി/ബി.പി.എൽ വിഭാഗക്കാർക്ക് 3,500 രൂപയുമാണ് ഓൺലൈൻ അപേക്ഷാ ഫീസ്.
