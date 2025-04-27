Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
27 April 2025
27 April 2025
സിവിൽ സർവിസ് പരിശീലനം
തിരുവനന്തപുരം: കേരള തൊഴിലാളി ക്ഷേമനിധി ബോർഡിന്റെ പരിധിയിൽ വരുന്ന സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളിലെ തൊഴിലാളികളുടെ മക്കൾക്ക് സിവിൽ സർവിസ് പരിശീലനത്തിനായി കിലെ സിവിൽ സർവിസ് അക്കാദമിയിൽ ജൂൺ ആദ്യവാരം ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന കോഴ്സിലേക്ക് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു. തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെടുന്ന വിദ്യാർഥികൾക്ക് ഫീസിന്റെ 50 ശതമാനം സ്കോളർഷിപ്പായി നൽകും. www.kile.kerala.gov.in/kileiasacademy ൽ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യണം. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്ക്: 0471-2479966, 8075768537.
