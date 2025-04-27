Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightCareer & Educationchevron_rightEdu Newschevron_rightസിവിൽ സർവിസ് പരിശീലനം
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 27 April 2025 7:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2025 7:02 AM IST

    സിവിൽ സർവിസ് പരിശീലനം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സിവിൽ സർവിസ് പരിശീലനം
    cancel

    തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം: കേ​ര​ള തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി ക്ഷേ​മ​നി​ധി ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ വ​രു​ന്ന സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സി​വി​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ് പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി കി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ സ​ർ​വി​സ് അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യി​ൽ ജൂ​ൺ ആ​ദ്യ​വാ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന കോ​ഴ്സി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​പേ​ക്ഷ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു. തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഫീ​സി​ന്റെ 50 ശ​ത​മാ​നം സ്കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ്പാ​യി ന​ൽ​കും. www.kile.kerala.gov.in/kileiasacademy ൽ ​ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​ണം. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്: 0471-2479966, 8075768537.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:civil service examEdu News
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X