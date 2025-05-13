Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Edu News
    Posted On
    date_range 13 May 2025 1:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 May 2025 1:13 PM IST

    സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്താംക്ലാസ് ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു; തിരുവനന്തപുരം, വിജയവാഡ റീജിയണുകൾ മുന്നിൽ

    സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്താംക്ലാസ് ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു; തിരുവനന്തപുരം, വിജയവാഡ റീജിയണുകൾ മുന്നിൽ
    സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്താംക്ലാസ് ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. https://www.cbse.gov.in/, http://www.results.nic.in/, https://results.digilocker.gov.in/, https://umang.gov.in എന്നീ വെബ്സൈറ്റുകളിലൂടെ ഫലമറിയാം. തിരുവനന്തപുരം, വിജയവാഡ റീജിയണുകൾ 99.79 ശതമാനത്തോടെ ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ്.

    Updating....

    TAGS:CBSEExam ResultsEdu NewsCBSE Class 10th
