സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്താംക്ലാസ് ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു; തിരുവനന്തപുരം, വിജയവാഡ റീജിയണുകൾ മുന്നിൽ

13 May 2025 1:13 PM IST
13 May 2025 1:13 PM IST
സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്താംക്ലാസ് ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു; തിരുവനന്തപുരം, വിജയവാഡ റീജിയണുകൾ മുന്നിൽtext_fields
News Summary - CBSE Class 10th results released
സി.ബി.എസ്.ഇ പത്താംക്ലാസ് ഫലം പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ചു. https://www.cbse.gov.in/, http://www.results.nic.in/, https://results.digilocker.gov.in/, https://umang.gov.in എന്നീ വെബ്സൈറ്റുകളിലൂടെ ഫലമറിയാം. തിരുവനന്തപുരം, വിജയവാഡ റീജിയണുകൾ 99.79 ശതമാനത്തോടെ ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്താണ്.
